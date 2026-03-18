Miley Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando's wedding plans revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus may be a global superstar, but she wants to keep her upcoming wedding out of the spotlight.

Miley Cyrus (l.) and fiancé Maxx Morando are reportedly planning to host a "smaller and meaningful" wedding. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old singer's engagement to drummer Maxx Morando was revealed last December, and insiders have dished that the two have already begun planning their big day.

According to a new report from People, Miley and her 27-year-old husband-to-be want to keep their ceremony low-key.

A source emphasized that Maxx is "extremely private," adding, "When they do get married, it will be something smaller and meaningful to them. Not a big Hollywood production."

This will be Miley's second marriage following her 2018 wedding to Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who had first begun dating back in 2009, ultimately called it quits in 2019 and finalized their divorce a year later.

Insiders claimed late last year that Miley and Maxx were even considering eloping, as the Flowers artist is "not super into the idea" of hosting another big wedding.

No matter what the lovebirds decide, sources emphasized that Miley is over the moon as a fiancée right now.