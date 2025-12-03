Miley Cyrus reveals why she's "astounded" by Maxx Morando engagement

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has broken her silence after her engagement to Maxx Morando was confirmed!

Miley Cyrus (r.) has shared her thoughts on her engagement to Maxx Morando. © Collage: IMAGO / AFF-USA & ZUMA Press Wire

On Tuesday, People asked the Wrecking Ball hitmaker about her newly announced engagement to the 27-year-old drummer.

"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice," she says.

Miley added, "I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing."

The Flowers artist flashed her chunky 14-karat yellow gold band at the red carpet premiere for Avatar: Fire and Ash – but was also reportedly spotted sporting the jewelry mid-November.

Miley continued by comparing her relationship with Morando, whom she began dating in 2021, to the film's themes "about love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea."