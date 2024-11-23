Miley Cyrus makes rare comments about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has given rare insight into her relationship with her ex, Liam Hemsworth .

Miley Cyrus dished on working with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on their joint film, The Last Song. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The pop sensation spilled to Harper's Bazaar about working with her new boyfriend Maxx Morando for her new album Something Beautiful, plus falling in love with Liam on the set of their joint film The Last Song.

"I worked with my dad forever," she began, sharing, "That's how me and my ex-husband met each other. I've always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

In another interview with Spotify Billions Club Series, the Bangers hitmaker coyly addressed the long-standing rumor that her smash 2013 single Wrecking Ball is a diss against Hemsworth, who she divorced in 2020.

Though Miley didn't deny the rumor, she said the inspiration was simple, "My man wasn't acting right."