Is Miley Cyrus planning to elope with fiancé Maxx Morando?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus apparently isn't looking to have a huge shindig for her wedding to Maxx Morando !

Miley Cyrus (r) and Maxx Morando (l) may keep things "low-key" for their wedding after the singer's highly-publicized split from Liam Hemsworth. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

An insider tattled to Us Weekly that the Flowers hitmaker is reportedly not "super into the idea" of having a huge wedding the second time around.

The source said that Miley "is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place."

They further explained that the "very low-key" couple will "definitely celebrate in their own way," and are hoping to do "something fun and meaningful that feels very special to them."

Miley did have an intimate ceremony with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in 2018, which the insider noted, adding that she "doesn't necessarily want to be a bride."

The tipster continued, saying that the Wrecking Ball Artis and the Liily drummer "have talked about eloping and doing something very private with just the two of them."