Is Miley Cyrus engaged to Maxx Morando?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus may be able to buy herself flowers, but her beau Maxx Morando has gotten her something much more special – an engagement ring!

Miley Cyrus has gotten engaged to drummer Maxx Morando (r.) after four years of dating! © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Page Six, Miley has indeed gotten engaged to the 27-year-old musician after flashing a new diamond ring at Monday's premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The 33-year-old singer showed off the eye-catching jewelry in several snaps from the Los Angeles red carpet event, with her rep confirming that it was custom-made by designer Jacquie Aiche.

The unique ring features a "chunky" 14-karat yellow gold band, with a cushion-cut stone at the center.

This isn't the first time fans have actually seen the ring, though, as Miley subtly flashed it in a birthday post shared at the end of last month – though the diamond was a bit obscured in the shot.

The Flowers artist first began dating Maxx, who is currently a drummer for Liily, in 2021. Insiders dished in 2024 that the two had moved in together, adding that "everyone loves Maxx" and Miley was head over heels.

This will be Miley's second marriage, as she tied the knot with actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018 after a decade of dating on and off. The pair separated the following year and finalized the divorce in 2020.