Olivia Rodrigo drops bubbly new track with telling nod to her ex!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is head over heels in a love-struck new single as she kicks off her next era!

Olivia Rodrigo has given fans their first taste of her third studio album with a new single called drop dead. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo & Screenshot/X/@oliviarodrigo

The 23-year-old pop star has (finally) returned with new music in the form of a lead single called drop dead, which was released on Friday.

Despite what its title may have suggested, this isn't one of her signature scathing odes to an ex – instead, it captures the all-encompassing thrill of new romance.

"The most alive I've ever been / Kiss me, and I might drop dead," she sings.

Olivia doesn't leave much room for speculation as to who might have inspired the track, as she sings in the bridge, "Pisces and a Gemini / But I think we might go really nice together.

These zodiac signs just so happen to align with the singer and her most recent boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge.

The two were first linked in late 2023 and went public with the relationship the following year, but last December, it was reported that they had quietly called it quits.

Olivia had been dropping hints that her third album would finally contain some proper love songs, but the record's title – you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – suggests that its contents will be a bit more complex than that.

To celebrate the new single, Olivia has also dropped an accompanying music video for drop dead set at the historic Palace of Versailles in France!