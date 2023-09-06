Olivia Rodrigo drops major GUTS surprise ahead of release day

New York, New York - Just days before the release of her sophomore album, Olivia Rodrigo has treated fans to an epic surprise in throwback style.

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled a deluxe edition of SOUR that will drop with four additional tracks on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

On Friday, the 20-year-old singer will drop GUTS, the highly- anticipated follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut album, SOUR.

Rodrigo teased the album's release with an adorable throwback video on Instagram featuring herself as a youngster singing in her bedroom.

But the day's treats didn't end there, as the former Disney+ star unveiled a trailer for GUTS in old-school infomercial style.

The advertisement revealed that the original 12-song tracklist wasn't all, as a deluxe edition of GUTS will feature four more tracks, which are titled obsessed, scared of my guitar, stranger, and girl i've always been.

Rodrigo has been hinting at a more rock-heavy and mature vibe for her second LP, with hit singles vampire and bad idea right? giving fans a glimpse of the record's campy and emotional spin on growing pains and heartbreak.