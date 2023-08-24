Is Olivia Rodrigo leaning more into rock with her next album?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo is taking back her Gen-Z It Girl crown with GUTS , and first looks at her sophomore album are teasing her adoption of a more rock-heavy sound this time around.

Olivia Rodrigo's new album, GUTS, has more of a rock feel than her previous work. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old star spoke with the New York Times on Thursday, with the interview revealing the new vibe she's focusing on in GUTS after the success of her debut album.

"I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be," Rodrigo said.

"And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have — dated people that I shouldn't have."

These ill-fated romances inspired several of GUTS' more rock-heavy tracks, including her rumored next single, get him back!. The outlet calls the song a "hilarious rap-rock banger" that sees the Disney+ star set her sights on "both revenge reconciliation."

Along with vampire and bad idea right?, Rodrigo is seemingly diving deep into a grungier side with "cathartic screams" and "many f-bombs," per the new profile.