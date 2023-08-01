Olivia Rodrigo reveals telling song titles on GUTS tracklist
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the tracklist titles for her highly-anticipated sophomore album, GUTS!
Olivia Rodrigo just never seems to miss a beat!
Just a day after posting a teaser video on social media, the 19-year-old posted another clip on Tuesday which confirmed the names of all 12 songs on her upcoming album, GUTS.
The record features a ton of tracks with intriguing names, like all american b***h and bad idea right?, which suggest that the Disney+ star is still dealing with the pain of heartbreak.
Other songs, including lead single vampire, which has already graced thousands of radio stations, and lacy seem to allude to a darker side of Rodrigo.
ballad of a homeschooled girl and making the bed seem to be more personal songs about her past experiences, while logical and get him back suggest that she's not afraid to take a stand and be as sarcastic as she wants to be.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Rodrigo since her 11-track debut album, SOUR, was released in 2021.
Olivia Rodrigo fans buzz over GUTS tracklist
"We will definitely be streaming, claiming track 1, defs gonna be brutal type of vibes," one fan commented, referencing the opening track of SOUR.
They aren't the only ones hoping that the new album will continue into Rodrigo's more angsty and raw side.
"I AM SIMPLY SCREAMING AT WORK," another comically joked.
GUTS is set to be released on September 8.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo & TAG24 (Edit)