Olivia Rodrigo reveals telling song titles on GUTS tracklist

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the tracklist titles for her highly-anticipated sophomore album , GUTS!

Olivia Rodrigo just never seems to miss a beat!

Just a day after posting a teaser video on social media, the 19-year-old posted another clip on Tuesday which confirmed the names of all 12 songs on her upcoming album, GUTS.

The record features a ton of tracks with intriguing names, like all american b***h and bad idea right?, which suggest that the Disney+ star is still dealing with the pain of heartbreak.

Other songs, including lead single vampire, which has already graced thousands of radio stations, and lacy seem to allude to a darker side of Rodrigo.

ballad of a homeschooled girl and making the bed seem to be more personal songs about her past experiences, while logical and get him back suggest that she's not afraid to take a stand and be as sarcastic as she wants to be.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Rodrigo since her 11-track debut album, SOUR, was released in 2021.