Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ramp up security after scary home shooting

New York, New York - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen for the first time since their Beverly Hills mansion shooting incident.

Rihanna (l.) and A$AP Rocky stepped out for the first time since their Beverly Hills mansion was shot at. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Per Page Six, the A-list couple was spotted surrounded by a team of security guards in New York City on Tuesday.

RiRi rocked a dark turtleneck under a black bomber jacket with dark jeans and snakeskin boots.

As for the Grammy-nominated rapper, he wore a black coat with a matching cap and blue sneakers.

The longtime couple, who share three kids, were captured with at least six guards as they exited a Manhattan building and entered a black SVU.

RiRi and Rocky have been keeping a low-profile after shots were fired at their home while they were inside with their children earlier this month.

The perpetrator was later identified as Ivanna Ortiz, who has since been charged with attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.