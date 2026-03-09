Rihanna's Beverly Hills home targeted by shots in shocking incident

Los Angeles, California - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after shots were fired outside Rihanna 's Beverly Hills mansion, with the pop singer reportedly at home at the time of the incident.

Rihanna was reportedly at home when a suspect fired several shots at her property in Beverly Hills on Sunday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Emergency services answered a call at Rihanna's home at around 1:15 PM on Sunday, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect fired "at least" ten shots from a white Tesla in the direction of the mansion, according to multiple news outlets. One shot penetrated a wall of the building.

After firing, the suspect fled.

A half an hour after the call, authorities apprehended a 30-year-old woman in connection with the shooting and arrested her without incident. Officers also recovered a weapon.

"When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings," an LAPD spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

Rihanna lives with her partner A$AP Rocky and their three children RZA, Riot and Rocki. It's unclear if A$AP and the kids were home at the time of the shooting.

The celebrity couple's representatives have yet to publicly comment on the incident.