Rihanna shooter hit with attempted murder charge after "willful" attack
Los Angeles, California - Following the terrifying shooting at Rihanna's home, the suspected culprit has been charged with attempted murder.
Per People, Ivanna Ortiz made her first court appearance on Tuesday, when she was officially charged in connection with firing shots at the Diamonds hitmaker's Beverly Hills abode.
In the criminal complaint, the 35-year-old faces one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle.
The filing states that Ortiz's attack was "willful, deliberate, and premeditated," as prosecutors claim that she traveled from Florida on Sunday in an "attempt to murder" Rihanna.
LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman explained that eight counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm represent the beauty mogul, born Robyn Fenty; her partner, A$AP Rocky; their three children; her mom; and two staff people.
Will Ivanna Ortiz get life in prison?
Hochman continued, "In addition, Miss Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."
"That is why there are 10 felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm," he added, saying Ortiz faces up to life in state prison.
While no one was harmed during the attack, Rihanna has reportedly taken "extra security precautions" after the scary incident.
