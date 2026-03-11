Rihanna shooter hit with attempted murder charge after "willful" attack

Los Angeles, California - Following the terrifying shooting at Rihanna 's home, the suspected culprit has been charged with attempted murder.

The woman who fired shots at Rihanna's home, Ivanna Ortiz, is facing life in prison if found guilty of her attempted murder charge. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

Per People, Ivanna Ortiz made her first court appearance on Tuesday, when she was officially charged in connection with firing shots at the Diamonds hitmaker's Beverly Hills abode.

In the criminal complaint, the 35-year-old faces one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle.

The filing states that Ortiz's attack was "willful, deliberate, and premeditated," as prosecutors claim that she traveled from Florida on Sunday in an "attempt to murder" Rihanna.

LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman explained that eight counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm represent the beauty mogul, born Robyn Fenty; her partner, A$AP Rocky; their three children; her mom; and two staff people.