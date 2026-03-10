Rihanna's reaction to "terrifying" shooting at her home revealed

Los Angeles, California - Sources close to Rihanna have revealed how the singer reacted to the "terrifying" shooting at her home in California.

Insiders say Rihanna is "freaking the f out" after a woman fire several shots at her home in Beverly Hills on Sunday. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 38-year-old was home at the time of the incident, which saw a woman named Ivanna Ortiz fire several shots at Rihanna's home with an AR-15 style rifle on Sunday afternoon.

Ortiz has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to People, Rihanna heard the shots while she was "relaxing" inside her home when the "terrifying" shooting occurred.

The Umbrella singer was reportedly "confused" at first, but is now "freaking the f out" over the scary incident, per inside sources.

"Even with a great security team in place, it's scary to realize that something like this can still happen," one source said, adding that Rihanna "doesn't understand" why she or her family would be a target.

Rihanna shares her home with longtime partner A$AP Rocky and their three kids. While it has been confirmed that the Fenty mogul was home at the time, it's unclear if anyone else was.

No one was injured in the incident.