Selena Gomez makes BAFTAs debut in show-stopping silver gown

Selena Gomez turned heads on Sunday as she graced the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. © Collage: Ben STANSALL / AFP

The 32-year-old star rocked a bold Schiaparelli gown featuring a black bodice under a shimmering silver gown.

Selena was nominated for her role as Jessi in Emilia Pérez, but she lost out to her co-star, Zoe Saldaña.

The genre-defying flick has dominated awards season so far, but the recent controversy involving offensive resurfaced tweets from leading actor Karla Sofía Gascón has threatened to end its hot streak.

Nevertheless, Selena has said she has "no regrets" and remains "grateful" and "proud" of her work in the movie.

Along with plenty of eye-catching diamonds from Tiffany & Co., the Single Soon artist made sure to flaunt her engagement ring on Sunday's red carpet as well.

Selena announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco in December, and just last week, she revealed that they are teaming up for a new collaborative album, which will debut on March 21.