Selena Gomez breaks silence on Emilia Pérez controversy: "I live with no regrets"

Selena Gomez addressed the viral controversy surrounding her movie Emilia Pérez at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 32-year-old star spoke on a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, where she was asked how she's doing amid the scandal.

"I'm good. I'm really good," she said, per People.

"Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done, and I'm just grateful."

"I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could," Selena added.

After scoring 13 nominations at the 2025 Oscars, Emilia Pérez was caught up in controversy as offensive tweets from leading star Karla Sofía Gascón made the rounds online.

Among the resurfaced posts were numerous racist and Islamophobic statements where the 52-year-old denigrated George Floyd, a Black man murdered by police in 2020, as a "drug addict and a scammer" and described Islam as "an infection."

One alleged post even included a dig at Selena, with Karla referring to her future colleague as a "rich rat" who "will never stop bothering" her ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

Karla has denied having written that post, but the scandal has irrevocably damaged the genre-defying film's Oscars campaign.