Selena Gomez says she feels "too old" for pop stardom as she dishes on music career
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has shared a new update on her music career, admitting that she feels like she may be "too old" for the pop star life.
Speaking with Saoirse Ronan for Wednesday's installment of Actors on Actors, the 32-year-old got candid about the state of her music career.
"I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting," Selena said. "But one thing I'm proud of in music is being able to tell a story."
While Selena isn't ready to close the door on music entirely, she confessed, "I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life."
"I'm genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it's just the beginning," she continued.
The Rare Beauty founder famously got her start acting on the Disney Channel, and in the years after breaking away from TV, she enjoyed a successful career as a pop singer.
In recent years, Selena has shifted back into acting, earning acclaim for her role on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and now her genre-defying new movie, Emilia Pérez.
Earlier this year, though, Selena dipped her toes back into the music pool with her single Love On, and while many fans assumed it was a preview for a new album, she's since put those plans on hold.
Will Selena Gomez shift away from music for good?
After teasing her long-awaited third studio album, Selena later confirmed that Love On and its predecessor Single Soon were to be standalone tracks rather than lead singles.
The Emmy nominee cast further doubt on the future of her music career in October, revealing that she has no plans to release new music.
Still, she said that music would "always be a part of me," and she echoed those thoughts in her latest interview.
"I don't see [music] being a forever thing," she said.
"I'll always have music in my life because my partner's a musician," she continued, referring to her now-fiancé Benny Blanco.
"I love having moments to do it for fun. It can be a little vulnerable when you’re putting yourself out there versus escaping into a character."
Selena's dedication to acting has certainly paid off, as she's racked up two nominations at the 2025 Golden Globes for her performances in Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez.
Cover photo: REUTERS