Selena Gomez says she feels "too old" for pop stardom as she dishes on music career

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has shared a new update on her music career, admitting that she feels like she may be "too old" for the pop star life.

Speaking with Saoirse Ronan for Wednesday's installment of Actors on Actors, the 32-year-old got candid about the state of her music career.

"I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting," Selena said. "But one thing I'm proud of in music is being able to tell a story."

While Selena isn't ready to close the door on music entirely, she confessed, "I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life."

"I'm genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it's just the beginning," she continued.

The Rare Beauty founder famously got her start acting on the Disney Channel, and in the years after breaking away from TV, she enjoyed a successful career as a pop singer.

In recent years, Selena has shifted back into acting, earning acclaim for her role on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and now her genre-defying new movie, Emilia Pérez.

Earlier this year, though, Selena dipped her toes back into the music pool with her single Love On, and while many fans assumed it was a preview for a new album, she's since put those plans on hold.