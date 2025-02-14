Selena Gomez makes shock album announcement – and drops first single!
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is officially stepping back into the music scene!
On Thursday, the 32-year-old star revealed that her new album, I Said I Love You First, will arrive on March 21.
Selena has joined forces with her music producer fiancé Benny Blanco for the project, with the 36-year-old also appearing on the cover art for the record.
"I always trick you guys," she said in her announcement, referring to the many times she recently denied that new music was on its way.
After dropping several hints that they were in the studio together, Benny and Selena got fans buzzing ahead of the announcement with a cryptic tease of what was ultimately confirmed to be the album's title.
But the announcement wasn't all, as the first single, Scared of Loving You, has already dropped along with a swoon-worthy lyric video featuring the lovebirds on a date in Disneyland.
I Said I Love You First – officially listed as a collaborative album – will be Selena's first LP since 2020's Rare.
The Emilia Pérez star had teased fans with two singles – Single Soon and Love On – as they awaited news of her next album, but Selena later confirmed that the tracks would exist as standalones and are not expected to appear on the new record.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP