Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón stirs outrage with posts about Islam and George Floyd

Los Angeles, California - Karla Sofía Gascón, the transgender star and history-making Oscar nominee for musical film Emilia Pérez, has apologized after old social media posts resurfaced in which she denigrated Islam and George Floyd.

The controversy, which erupted days after Gascón became the first openly trans acting nominee in Academy Awards history, threatens to overshadow Netflix's campaign for a movie that procured a leading 13 Oscar nominations.

Gascón said she was "deeply sorry to those I have caused pain," in a statement sent to AFP via a Netflix spokeswoman on Friday.

Many of the social media posts, which date back to at least 2016, specifically criticize Islam and Muslims. Gascón described Islam as "an infection" and "a deeply disgusting type of humanity."

Another post referred to Floyd – the Black man murdered by police, whose death in 2020 sparked mass anti-racism protests – as a "drug addict and a scammer."

Spanish star Gascón (52) was launched to global fame at the Cannes Film Festival last May, where Emilia Pérez – in which she plays a Mexican narco boss who becomes a woman – won multiple prizes.

It was bought by streaming giant Netflix, and earlier this month, Emilia Pérez shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language film, with 13 nods.

That success came despite criticisms leveled at the film from certain quarters, for its depictions of Mexico and its drug war, its representation of trans issues, and its use of artificial intelligence to increase Gascón's voice range in musical scenes.