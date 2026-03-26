Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce requiring NDAs at their wedding? Graham Norton spills the tea

London, UK - Graham Norton has shared whether he actually signed a NDA for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding!

Graham Norton (l.) revealed that he didn't sign any NDAs for Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce's anticipated nuptials. © Collage: BENJAMIN CREMEL & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 62-year-old comedian previously teased that he couldn't spill any tea about T. Swift's nuptials because he "signed so many NDAs."

Per The Independent, Norton clarified the remark while speaking with his co-host, Maria McErlane, during Advertising Week Europe.

He explained, "I don't know, no, I have not signed a non-disclosure agreement."

Norton added, "I said that as a joke on the podcast. I said, 'Oh, I've signed all these NDAs,' and then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America.

"I didn't say to cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke."

The host didn't confirm whether he would be attending The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker's wedding, but he did have a brief cameo in the recent music video for her song, Opalite.

Taylor and Travis have been very tight-lipped about their anticipated wedding, as well as who's on the guest list.