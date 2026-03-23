Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dreamy honeymoon plans revealed!
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged honeymoon plans have been revealed as their anticipated nuptials draw near!
T-Swift's love story with the Kansas City Chiefs player is about to come full circle with the pair's wedding reportedly happening this June.
Now, The Sun has spilled that the future Mr. and Mrs. Kelce are making their honeymoon a "major priority."
The outlet shared that Taylor and Travis "have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time."
The site continued, "Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field."
As for where they're heading, the destinations reportedly include parts of the Caribbean and Europe, as well as Asia and Australia.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce want to leave the fame behind on their honeymoon
The Sun dished, "Taylor already loves that part of the world, having visited before, and Travis is excited to take her there as part of this journey."
The couple – who announced their engagement on August 26 – are reportedly "looking forward" to the "once in a lifetime experience" where they can "just be themselves [and] enjoy the time together before going back to work."
Oh, and one last tidbit for the Swifties! There's a rumor going around that Taylor and Travis' nuptials may actually be recorded, so fans should be on the lookout this summer to see if this chatter is true.
Cover photo: Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP