Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement: When and where the proposal happened

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday after two years of dating. © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift

The pop culture world was sent into a frenzy on Tuesday when the 35-year-old pop star announced that she was engaged to Travis after two years of dating.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Taylor wrote under a slideshow of photos from the big day.

In a new interview with Cleveland's News5, Ed Kelce revealed that the 35-year-old NFL star popped the question about two weeks ago.

"He was going to put it off till this week," he dished. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."

Ed shared that both he and Taylor's dad, Scott, told Travis that it would be special no matter where the proposal went down, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end ultimately popped the question in his backyard in Missouri.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed explained. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

The lovebirds then called their parents to share the news, with Ed recalling, "As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say."