Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement: When and where the proposal happened
Cleveland, Ohio - Travis Kelce's dad has spilled the secrets of his son's swoon-worthy proposal to Taylor Swift!
The pop culture world was sent into a frenzy on Tuesday when the 35-year-old pop star announced that she was engaged to Travis after two years of dating.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Taylor wrote under a slideshow of photos from the big day.
In a new interview with Cleveland's News5, Ed Kelce revealed that the 35-year-old NFL star popped the question about two weeks ago.
"He was going to put it off till this week," he dished. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."
Ed shared that both he and Taylor's dad, Scott, told Travis that it would be special no matter where the proposal went down, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end ultimately popped the question in his backyard in Missouri.
"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed explained. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."
The lovebirds then called their parents to share the news, with Ed recalling, "As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say."
When did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?
Though the two have been together for more than two years now, Ed said that Travis and Taylor are still "crazy about each other."
"They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields," he gushed.
Travis' brother, Jason, reacted to the "proposal heard around the world" in a preview for the next New Heights podcast episode shared Wednesday.
"We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis' one day off, so he is not here to address this himself," Jason said in the clip.
"But we felt it was necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged."
"Yeah! The proposal heard 'round the world! F**k yeah!" the former Philadelphia Eagle added.
Heard 'round the world indeed, as the engagement news even managed to make its way to the White House, with President Donald Trump brushing off his bad blood with Taylor to wish the spouses-to-be well.
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift