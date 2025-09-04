Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly set their sights on a wedding venue!

New York, New York - Newly-engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly set their sights on a location for their big day!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce are said to be getting married in Rhode Island next summer. © Collage: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

According to a new report from Page Six, insiders have dished that the 35-year-olds plan to tie the knot in Rhode Island.

The source added that the wedding is allegedly planned for next summer, as Taylor is "in a hurry to have children."

The Karma singer famously owns a mansion in Rhode Island's Watch Hill area, which she purchased more than a decade ago for $17.5 million.

The mansion, called High Watch, inspired a song off of Taylor's 2020 album folklore – the last great american dynasty – that draws on its storied history and its former owner, socialite Rebekah Harkness.

The locale also served as the setting for the Grammy winner's iconic string of July 4th parties attended by plenty of her famous friends in the years since she purchased the home.

High Watch is currently undergoing a massive renovation costing nearly $2 million to add a new bedroom and update the kitchen.

Insiders previously dished that Taylor and Travis were likely to opt for a more "casual" and "private" ceremony, which could make the musician's home an ideal option.