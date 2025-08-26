Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce drop bombshell engagement news with swoon-worthy post!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are heading down the aisle!

Taylor Swift has announced she's engaged to Travis Kelce (l.) after two years of dating. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift

It's a love story, and baby, she said "Yes!"

The 35-year-old pop star dropped the bombshell announcement with a social media post on Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Taylor wrote, adding on a dynamite emoji.

The snaps gave fans a glimpse at the 35-year-old athlete's stunning proposal, which took place amid a flood of pink-and-white bouquets.

Of course, Taylor's eye-popping new ring – a massive emerald-cut diamond with a gold band – also made an appearance.

The post was set to the tune of So High School, a track from Taylor's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department that's widely believed to be inspired by her romance with Travis.

The lovebirds first went public with their relationship back in the fall of 2023, when Taylor stunned fans by attending Travis' Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.