Travis Kelce's mom Donna spills the tea on his wedding to Taylor Swift!

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, made a rare comment on her son's upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift as she was stopped by reporters in Los Angeles.

Donna Kelce (l.) dished on her son Travis' wedding to Taylor Swift (r.) in a new interview with TMZ. © Collage: Mike Carlson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

TMZ caught up with the 73-year-old on Wednesday and asked whether she would need to sign an NDA about Taylor and Travis' wedding.

Donna brushed off the idea, saying, "They know I can keep a secret."

The NFL matriarch proved just as much on the current season of The Traitors, making her debut as the reality show's first-ever "secret traitor."

The TMZ reporter also asked about Donna's plans for her mother-son dance with Travis, to which she joked, "I'm sure it'll be interesting."

She revealed that when her older son Jason tied the knot, they steered away from the typical sentimental tunes and opted instead for Love Shack by the B-52s.

It's not likely that fans will get to know too many of the details of Taylor and Travis' wedding – NDAs or not – but insiders have revealed that the big day is coming soon.