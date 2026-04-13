Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce eye Big Apple wedding after Rhode Island rumors are debunked

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to tie the knot in the Big Apple this summer, following initial rumors that they were going to get married in Rhode Island.

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce are said to be getting married in New York this July. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per a new Page Six report, the lovebirds have sent out save-the-dates for the ceremony, which is now said to be on July 3 in New York City.

The chatter comes after earlier reports claimed that Taylor and Travis, who announced their engagement last August, were planning to wed in Rhode Island this June.

Last week, a celebrity wedding planner seemingly debunked the theory, confirming that the ceremony set for June 13 at Rhode Island's Ocean House resort was not for Taylor and Travis after all.

Though the new date doesn't involve the Karma singer's lucky number anymore, July 3 still holds some significance, as Taylor has famously held star-studded parties to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

She also has close ties to New York itself: her move to the city inspired her smash-hit record 1989 and has held a residence in Tribeca since 2014.