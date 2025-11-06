Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on date night amid Chiefs' bye week

New York, New York - Spouses-to-be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit the town on Wednesday night for a dinner date in New York City.

Travis Kelce (l.) is spending his NFL bye week with fiancé Taylor Swift! © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Page Six, the loved-up pair stopped by The Polo Bar in midtown Manhattan, holding hands as they made their way inside.

Taylor sported a chic, long-sleeve black top with blue pants, while Travis opted for a similar black top that he paired with brown trousers.

The outing comes as the 36-year-old NFL star enjoys a bye week with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis played coy about how he'd be spending his downtime when pressed by his brother, Jason, on Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast.

"Are you doing anything fun? Are you gonna get into travel? What are you doing over the week?" Jason asked.

But as the two laughed, Travis said there was "no chance" he'd be dishing on his personal life.

Taylor has been supporting her fiancé throughout the ongoing NFL season, having made several appearances at home games in Kansas City so far.