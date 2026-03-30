Taylor Swift narrowly avoids ex John Mayer at Paul McCartney concert

Los Angeles, California - Here's the tea on Taylor Swift avoiding her ex, John Mayer, this weekend!

Taylor Swift (r.) and John Mayer (l.) were both spotted at Paul McCartney's recent concert, but the exes seemingly avoided each other at the event. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, Paul McCartney held an intimate concert at the Fonda Theatre that brought out the 36-year-old pop sensation and her 48-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Yet, in pics shared by DeuxMoi, Taylor was seen avoiding any interaction with John.

Notably, the Shake It Off hitmaker was spotted chatting with Olivia Rodrigo as the A-list ladies exited the venue – shutting down those long-running rumors of bad blood.

Meanwhile, the No Such Thing crooner left the venue behind singer Tate McRae and podcaster Jake Shane but seemingly attended the event solo.

It's unclear if the former couple, who dated from 2009 to 2010, interacted inside the theater.

But since the Taylor appeared to be in good spirits, perhaps she didn't have an awkward run-in with John!

Lest we forget that the Opalite singer has clearly moved on and is preparing for her wedding to Travis Kelce.