Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift feud rumors reignite after Bluebird Café drama

Nashville, Tennessee - Nashville's Bluebird Café has found itself at the center of reignited rumors about a feud between Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift .

© Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The latest drama began when an employee of the café claimed in a new video that they had taken down photos of Taylor before Olivia came to perform at the venue in 2023.

"We vowed to remove any visible signs of Taylor Swift," the employee said. "We respect the girlies."

After that clip went viral this week, the Bluebird Café's manager set the record straight in an X post.

The café did indeed take down its photos of the 35-year-old Karma singer, as fans had noticed, but it was not done at Olivia's request.

"Olivia's people did not ask us to remove an image of Taylor Swift. Nobody did," manager Erika Wollam Nihols said. "We removed an image of Taylor Swift that was in a position where the filming was taking place."

"When we have filmings, we are required legally to remove images that are under copyright," she continued. "We don't own those images, so we cannot give permission for those images to be used in any kind of broadcast.

"That's the sole reason that the photograph was removed from the place it stood."

While Olivia and Taylor have been cordial in public, fans have been convinced the two had a falling out after the 22-year-old vampire singer's debut album, SOUR, dropped in 2021.