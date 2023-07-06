Taylor Swift swaps controversial line in Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has made a big change to her version of Better Than Revenge on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and Swifties are seriously divided on the decision!
The 33-year-old is revisiting her third album era with her re-recording of Speak Now, which drops on Friday. As always, the new version features re-recordings of the entire original tracklist, along with a few previously-unreleased vault songs.
But unlike her past re-recordings, rumors have been flying that Swift just might change the lyrics to one of the original songs due to a controversial line in its chorus - and it seems she did just that!
Speak Now's Better Than Revenge is a vicious break-up track in which Swift seemingly takes aim at her ex's new girlfriend.
"She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress," she sings in the original.
The line's attack on the girl in question is certainly not the Grammy winner's most feminist moment, and Swift has decided to drop it entirely in her version of Speak Now, as revealed by fans who received early CDs.
"He was a moth to the flame / she was holding the matches," she sings in the re-recording.
While some have said Swift did the right thing in taking out the line, others argue it was the wrong move.
Taylor Swift leaves fans divided with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) changes
Many Swifties have said they'll continue to stream the original version even after the re-recording drops, and while some are likely joking about it, the change will certainly lead more fans to stream the original than they would have otherwise.
With the purpose of the re-recordings being to devalue the original masters she no longer owns, this is unfortunate, to say the least.
Still, many fans are applauding Swift for allowing the record to take that potential hit in order to promote a better message to listeners today.
