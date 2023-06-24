Taylor Swift drops snippet of Mine (Taylor's Version) as Speak Now approaches!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has reassured fans she is indeed excited about the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) while dropping a small snippet of one of its tracks!
Looks like Speak Now (Taylor's Version) isn't getting the evermore treatment after all!
On Saturday, the 33-year-old shared a new video on social media in which she opens a vinyl record of her highly-anticipated third re-recording.
"13 days til we return Speak Now to its mother," she captioned the clip.
Swift is rocking her Lover-era outfit from The Eras Tour in the new video, which features a short segment of Mine (Taylor's Version).
Speak Now, initially released in 2010, is the Anti-Hero singer's third re-recording following Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).
In 2020, the Grammy winner revealed her plans to re-record her first six studio albums in order to own them again after Scooter Braun sold their masters - without offering Swift the chance to buy them herself - in 2019.
Along with new versions of the original 16 songs, Taylor's Version will include six previously-unreleased vault tracks featuring two special collaborations.
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is Taylor Swift's third re-recording
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will feature Paramore's Hayley Williams on Castles Crumbling as well as Fall Out Boy on Electric Touch. The four other vault songs are When Emma Falls in Love, I Can See You, Foolish One, and Timeless.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the re-recording, which will feature updated versions of fan favorites like Enchanted, Mean, The Story of Us, and more.
Ahead of its release, Taylor Lautner, Swift's ex and the subject of the Speak Now song Back to December, shared his enthusiasm about the "great album" being re-recorded and jokes that he feels "safe."
Unlike other exes of the singer, Lautner was praised in their break-up track, in which Swift largely sings her regrets for not treating him as well as he deserved.
John Mayer, meanwhile, has every reason to be scared of renewed fan fury, as Dear John (Taylor's Version) is sure to be just as scathing over a decade later.
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) drops on July 7.
