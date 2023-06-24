Taylor Swift drops snippet of Mine (Taylor's Version) as Speak Now approaches!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has reassured fans she is indeed excited about the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) while dropping a small snippet of one of its tracks!

Taylor Swift revealed the first preview of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with a video shared to social media on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/taylorswift

Looks like Speak Now (Taylor's Version) isn't getting the evermore treatment after all!

On Saturday, the 33-year-old shared a new video on social media in which she opens a vinyl record of her highly-anticipated third re-recording.

"13 days til we return Speak Now to its mother," she captioned the clip.

Swift is rocking her Lover-era outfit from The Eras Tour in the new video, which features a short segment of Mine (Taylor's Version).

Speak Now, initially released in 2010, is the Anti-Hero singer's third re-recording following Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

In 2020, the Grammy winner revealed her plans to re-record her first six studio albums in order to own them again after Scooter Braun sold their masters - without offering Swift the chance to buy them herself - in 2019.

Along with new versions of the original 16 songs, Taylor's Version will include six previously-unreleased vault tracks featuring two special collaborations.