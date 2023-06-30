Taylor Swift unveils Back to December (Taylor's Version) for The Summer I Turned Pretty

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a preview of Back to December (Taylor's Version) in honor of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2!

Taylor Swift (l) previewed Back to December (Taylor's Version) ahead of its release through the newest trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Then I think about summer and all the beautiful times..."

As many fans predicted, The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially kicked off the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) era with a preview of Back to December (Taylor's Version) in the latest trailer for season 2.



The Prime Video series has been closely associated with the 33-year-old singer, with several songs being featured on the soundtrack of season 1.

Swift also released This Love (Taylor's Version), which is from 1989, just for the show.

Once again, she's given fans an early look at her re-recordings through the show, this time featuring a significant portion of Back to December in the latest look.

"Crying (Taylor's Version)," the Anti-Hero artist wrote in her post of the trailer.

Unfortunately, Swifties will still have to wait until July 7 for the full release of Back to December (Taylor's Version), one week before The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.