Taylor Swift unveils Back to December (Taylor's Version) for The Summer I Turned Pretty
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a preview of Back to December (Taylor's Version) in honor of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2!
"Then I think about summer and all the beautiful times..."
As many fans predicted, The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially kicked off the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) era with a preview of Back to December (Taylor's Version) in the latest trailer for season 2.
The Prime Video series has been closely associated with the 33-year-old singer, with several songs being featured on the soundtrack of season 1.
Swift also released This Love (Taylor's Version), which is from 1989, just for the show.
Once again, she's given fans an early look at her re-recordings through the show, this time featuring a significant portion of Back to December in the latest look.
"Crying (Taylor's Version)," the Anti-Hero artist wrote in her post of the trailer.
Unfortunately, Swifties will still have to wait until July 7 for the full release of Back to December (Taylor's Version), one week before The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.
Taylor Swift has been heavily featured on The Summer I Turned Pretty's soundtrack
The previous teaser for The Summer I Turned Pretty's second season featured a remix of august, which led the folklore track to return to the Billboard charts three years after its release
If last season is any indication, viewers can certainly expect plenty more Swift songs to accompany Belly's next summer at Cousins Beach.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP