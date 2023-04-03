Taylor Swift pays tribute to her re-recordings with latest surprise songs on The Eras Tour

Arlington, Texas - Taylor Swift thanked fans for supporting her re-recording project during her third show of The Eras Tour in Arlington with two special performances.

Taylor Swift selected one song of each of her re-recorded albums for Sunday night's surprise songs. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

With her April 2 show, the 33-year-old became the first artist ever to headline three consecutive shows at AT&T Stadium.

For the historic evening's surprise songs, Swift opted for one pick from each of her two re-recorded albums: Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

While introducing her performance of Jump Then Fall, she shared that the re-recording process has given her a new appreciation for some of her older tracks.

"When I was re-recording Fearless, I fell in love with this song again," she said.



Swift had similar reasoning behind the choice of her second song, The Lucky One from Red (Taylor's Version).

"This is a little one that I re-fell in love with while re-recording. It's about how horrible being famous is," she told the crowd.

Though Sunday's show had the most spotlight on her Taylor's Version albums, it's not the first time Swift has given some insight into the re-recording process during The Eras Tour.