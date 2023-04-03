Taylor Swift pays tribute to her re-recordings with latest surprise songs on The Eras Tour
Arlington, Texas - Taylor Swift thanked fans for supporting her re-recording project during her third show of The Eras Tour in Arlington with two special performances.
With her April 2 show, the 33-year-old became the first artist ever to headline three consecutive shows at AT&T Stadium.
For the historic evening's surprise songs, Swift opted for one pick from each of her two re-recorded albums: Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).
While introducing her performance of Jump Then Fall, she shared that the re-recording process has given her a new appreciation for some of her older tracks.
"When I was re-recording Fearless, I fell in love with this song again," she said.
Swift had similar reasoning behind the choice of her second song, The Lucky One from Red (Taylor's Version).
"This is a little one that I re-fell in love with while re-recording. It's about how horrible being famous is," she told the crowd.
Though Sunday's show had the most spotlight on her Taylor's Version albums, it's not the first time Swift has given some insight into the re-recording process during The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift thanks her fans for supporting the re-recordings
The Lavender Haze artist famously decided to re-record her first six albums after losing the masters to them, calling them "Taylor's Version" of each record.
She re-released her second album, Fearless, in April 2021 and her fourth album, Red, in November 2021.
On The Eras Tour, Swift has expressed her gratitude to fans for supporting her decision, even admitting that "no one really thought that was gonna work" before the fans proved it could with their enthusiastic response.
"It's just a crazy huge thing for you as a group to say, 'We know we have the old recordings, but the ones that you say are yours, those are ours.' And I never want to take advantage of that, so thank you," Swift told the crowd at the first Arlington show.
Swift will take The Eras Tour to Florida next, where she will play three shows in Tampa on April 13, 14, and 15.
Cover photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP