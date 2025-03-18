Taylor Swift teases Reputation (Taylor's Version) as she wins big at iHeartRadio awards!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift celebrated the success of her record-breaking Eras Tour – and seemingly teased her next era – as she collected an array of trophies at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 35-year-old pop star skipped out on attending Monday's ceremony, but she recorded a video to share her gratitude for the honors.

Accepting the award of Tour of the Century, Taylor described The Eras Tour as the most "challenging" thing she's ever done – and she couldn't be prouder.

"It's a three-and-a-half-hour show, more shows than I've ever done on a tour, and it really was the most gratifying thing I've ever done. I think about that tour constantly," she said.

"The only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others, the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows in all the different countries we played in, that's all because of the fans," she continued.

Taylor then debuted a professionally recorded clip of one of the tour's first surprise songs, mirrorball, from The Eras Tour's opening night in Glendale, Arizona.

The concert series also nabbed a number of fan-voted awards, including Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Tradition, and Favorite Surprise Guest for Travis Kelce's on-stage debut at Wembley Stadium.

Naturally, Swifties quickly dissected the Grammy winner's video to find any possible Easter eggs, and sure enough, fans are now convinced Taylor dropped a telling hint about her next re-recording.