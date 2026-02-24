Taylor Swift celebrates major career milestone with makeup-free BTS footage

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has reached another major milestone in her music career, and she's celebrating by giving fans a peek behind the curtain!

Taylor Swift gave fans a peek at the making of Opalite after the song hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift

On Monday, the 36-year-old shared her appreciation after her latest single, Opalite, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

"I can't even sum up my excitement and I'm so blown away by the love you've shown this song and video," she wrote on social media.

Taylor went on to explain that this is the first time she's had two songs from the same album reach the top spot of the Hot 100 since her 2014 record 1989.

"I know that's a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms," she added.

To celebrate, the Grammy winner dropped a few never-before-seen peeks at the process of making Opalite, including one video that sees Taylor – rocking her natural curls and a bare face – jamming out to the track in the studio.