Travis Kelce makes raunchy Taylor Swift reference on punny Valentine's Day card!

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast dropped some naughty Valentine's Day cards inspired by him and his boo Taylor Swift !

Taylor Swift (r) and Travis Kelce's (l) "loaf" story was the inspiration for the cheeky Valentine's Day cards. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/newheightsshow & killatrav

The A-list lovebirds' V-Day plans haven't been revealed yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs player still gave a cheeky shoutout to his fiancé on social media.

The official Instagram page for Travis' podcast, New Heights, dropped hilarious Valentine's Day cards that featured the host and his brother Jason.

The first image read, "Wood you be my Valentine?" – which is an NSFW nod to Taylor's steamy track, Wood, from The Life of a Showgirl.

The Opalite singer had fans clutching their pearls as she seemingly references the NFL star's "BDE" in the spicy song.

Another card featuring the couple said, "Be my loaf story?" The picture is from T-Swift's famous August 2025 appearance on the show!

During the viral interview, Taylor dished on her obsession with baking sourdough bread, which led Travis to declare, "I am the luckiest man in the world."