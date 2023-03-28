Taylor Swift honored by Eras tourmate Phoebe Bridgers at iHeartRadio Awards

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has added another major music award to her collection with the help of a very special presenter!

Phoebe Bridgers (l) presented Taylor Swift with the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old received the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday.

Making the moment extra special, Phoebe Bridgers, who will join Swift's The Eras Tour as an opening act for 12 shows, presented the honor to her.

Bridgers spoke about the Anti-Hero singer's impact on her own career, telling the audience that hearing Swift's music made her more confident about her songwriting early in her career.

The 28-year-old admitted that, as a teenager, she didn't feel like she had yet "lived a life worth writing a song about" - until she heard one of Swift's songs, that is.

"I'm grateful to have grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it, or, The World (Taylor's Version)," the Kyoto singer said.



Swift had similarly kind words for her Nothing New collaborator. "I love Phoebe. That's my tourmate!" she told the crowd.

In her acceptance speech, Swift thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the many big turning points in her career and encouraged them not to be afraid of failure.