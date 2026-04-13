Sydney Sweeney as the new James Bond? Director gives his stamp of approval!
London, UK - Could Sydney Sweeney be the next James Bond? Yes – if director Paul Feig gets his way, that is!
"There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she's great," Feig, who recently worked with Sweeney on The Housemaid, told The Sun.
This isn't the first time the 28-year-old has been linked to the franchise, with rumors swirling for months that Sweeney could feature in a new 007 film – and she herself isn't averse to the idea either!
Feig added: "She's one of the hardest-working people I know, so professional, so smart, so savvy. I think she'd be a good spy."
One expert told Fox News, "I think that the Bond series would benefit more from Sweeney than vice versa.
"Her role would likely draw core fans as well as a curious public to see if she has the potential to display a versatility in acting that we haven't seen yet."
According to him, Sweeney has long since arrived in the industry and made a name for herself, having been consistently in the conversation for at least three years.
In addition, the Euphoria star has been building her own businesses in recent years – another sign of her independent success.
Fans are convinced Sydney Sweeney could be a good fit for the Bond franchise
A change in the Bond universe has also been discussed online for some time, and fans seem to be on board with shaking up the narrative of the iconic spy.
"There's very little downside to being publicly tied to a legendary franchise like Bond," another expert said.
"It signals that she's being considered at the highest level, and given some recent image challenges she's brought on herself, simply being part of that conversation helps reinforce her relevance and momentum."
Nevertheless, it was acknowledged that Bond girls have often been pigeonholed in the past, while the actors who played the spy himself have often had better career opportunities.
"If Miss Sweeney can land the Bond franchise and her particular film achieves commercial success and critical acclaim, it will take her career to a different level," the first insider emphasized.
Whether Sweeney will actually become the new Bond or not remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the fans would have no problem with it.
Cover photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa