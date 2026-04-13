Sydney Sweeney as the new James Bond? Director gives his stamp of approval!

London, UK - Could Sydney Sweeney be the next James Bond? Yes – if director Paul Feig gets his way, that is!

Will Sydney Sweeney be the new James Bond star? © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

"There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she's great," Feig, who recently worked with Sweeney on The Housemaid, told The Sun.

This isn't the first time the 28-year-old has been linked to the franchise, with rumors swirling for months that Sweeney could feature in a new 007 film – and she herself isn't averse to the idea either!

Feig added: "She's one of the hardest-working people I know, so professional, so smart, so savvy. I think she'd be a good spy."

One expert told Fox News, "I think that the Bond series would benefit more from Sweeney than vice versa.

"Her role would likely draw core fans as well as a curious public to see if she has the potential to display a versatility in acting that we haven't seen yet."

According to him, Sweeney has long since arrived in the industry and made a name for herself, having been consistently in the conversation for at least three years.

In addition, the Euphoria star has been building her own businesses in recent years – another sign of her independent success.