Sydney Sweeney's fortune explodes after new business deals and buzzy roles
Los Angeles, California - After a brief downturn, Sydney Sweeney's career now seems to have only one direction: straight up. And this is also reflected in the star's wallet, as her fortune is said to have quadrupled in just two years!
From child actor to celebrated young star to modern sex symbol: Sydney Sweeney has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Hollywood over the past few years.
Despite a brief dip last year, the 28-year-old's career plan seems to be paying off: according to The Sun, her fortune is now worth a whopping $40 million dollars!
A fourfold increase compared to 2024 ($10 million dollars) – but why is the Hollywood beauty's fortune currently exploding so dramatically?
Her controversial ad for American Eagle caused an outcry last year, but still filled her bank accounts.
Her 2024 and 2025 film roles didn't seem to be going so well either, as Madame Web, Eden, Echo Valley, and Christy were all heavy flops.
But Sweeney bounced back with a hit movie, more mega advertising deals, and her own fashion brand – and is now raking in the big bucks!
Sydney Sweeney bounces back from film flops
For her performance in The Housemaid, Sweeney is said to have been paid a crisp $7.5 million.
The film was a box office hit and should make Sweeney more marketable again for other big roles after her flop series.
She can also be seen this year in the third season of the hit series Euphoria, which will certainly also bring her a nice payday, but the real money is in fashion and advertising.
The Anyone But You star advertises and models for Armani Beauty, Ford, and Samsung, among others.
At the beginning of the year, Sweeney also launched her own lingerie brand, Syrn.
According to the Sun, the first collection sold out in the US within a short space of time.
Cover photo: Collage: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP & Lionsgate/Leonine