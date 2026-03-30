Sydney Sweeney's fortune explodes after new business deals and buzzy roles

Los Angeles, California - After a brief downturn, Sydney Sweeney 's career now seems to have only one direction: straight up. And this is also reflected in the star 's wallet, as her fortune is said to have quadrupled in just two years!

Sydney Sweeney bounced back from a string of movie flops in a big way thanks to some lucrative business deals. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

From child actor to celebrated young star to modern sex symbol: Sydney Sweeney has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Hollywood over the past few years.

Despite a brief dip last year, the 28-year-old's career plan seems to be paying off: according to The Sun, her fortune is now worth a whopping $40 million dollars!

A fourfold increase compared to 2024 ($10 million dollars) – but why is the Hollywood beauty's fortune currently exploding so dramatically?

Her controversial ad for American Eagle caused an outcry last year, but still filled her bank accounts.

Her 2024 and 2025 film roles didn't seem to be going so well either, as Madame Web, Eden, Echo Valley, and Christy were all heavy flops.

But Sweeney bounced back with a hit movie, more mega advertising deals, and her own fashion brand – and is now raking in the big bucks!