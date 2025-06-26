Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film after Dune success
Los Angeles, California - Fresh from his success with the Dune saga, Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to direct the next movie in the storied James Bond franchise, Amazon MGM Studios announced Wednesday.
The online retail giant has chosen a filmmaker very much in vogue in Hollywood as he makes his first foray into the world of the now-iconic British agent 007, first brought to life seven decades ago by writer Ian Fleming.
Villeneuve, who is Canadian, said he grew up watching Bond films with his father.
"I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory," Villeneuve said in a statement released by Amazon.
"I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come," he added. "This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor."
There is no word yet on who will play Her Majesty's spy.
Amazon MGM Studios takes over control of James Bond franchise
Daniel Craig's final portrayal of James Bond came in 2021 following the release of No Time to Die. Since then, 007 has seen many twists and turns.
Amazon paid nearly $8.45 billion to buy legendary Hollywood studio MGM in 2022, which included distribution rights to Bond's extensive back catalog.
But for the subsequent three years, the retail behemoth was met with resistance from Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, the franchise's historic producers who for decades had jealously guarded the governance of one of cinema's most valuable properties.
The company run by Jeff Bezos finally reached a financial agreement with the pair in February to take creative control of the franchise.
Some fans have expressed concern that the character will be exploited by Amazon through a multitude of new films, or spinoff series that go direct to its streaming platform Prime.
Against this backdrop, the choice of Villeneuve, who also directed Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, resonates as a pledge to purists.
"We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond's next chapter," Mike Hopkins, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in the statement, noting Villeneuve's track record with "immersive storytelling."
"He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself."
Villeneuve's two installments of science-fiction saga Dune were each nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. Dune: Part Two, released in 2024, grossed $700 million globally and won Oscars for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP