Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya's new movie as wedding rumors swirl

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland gave his rumored wife Zendaya a big shoutout as tickets for her new movie, The Drama, go on sale.

Tom Holland (l.) gushed over Zendaya's new movie, The Drama, as rumors swirl that the Spider-Man co-stars have secretly gotten married. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The 29-year-old Spider-Man star took to his Instagram page on Saturday to show his love for Zendaya's latest project, which hits theaters on April 3.

"I honestly couldn't be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it's gonna floor you," Tom wrote under the movie's poster.

"Get your tickets now!"

The sweet post comes amid swirling speculation that the couple, who confirmed their engagement last January, has secretly tied the knot.

The original intel came from Zendaya's longtime stylist, who claimed earlier this month that the wedding had "already happened."

The Euphoria star has fueled the rumors herself, too, as she's been repeatedly rocking a new gold band with her engagement ring.

Zendaya was even confronted with the rumors during a recent late-night interview to promote The Drama.



She never confirmed the speculation, but she also didn't deny it. Instead, she poked fun at the talk by sharing some footage from her "wedding" that was actually a scene from The Drama with Tom's face edited over that of Zendaya's co-star, Robert Pattinson.