Zendaya rocks wedding white – and a gold band – at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Zendaya gave all the vibes of the newlywed she allegedly is as she hit up Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya wowed in white at Tuesday's Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. © Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The 29-year-old Euphoria, who is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, attended the brand's fall 2026 fashion show on Tuesday in the City of Love.

Zendaya wowed in a bride-like all-white ensemble featuring a bold collared dress shirt and a high-low balloon skirt.

She wore her curly hair in a short bob – a new look she recently debuted for the press tour of her new movie, The Drama.

Zendaya completed the ensemble with black pumps and a matching belt, but it was the accessories on her hands that fans paid the closest attention to!

And sure enough, she was seen rocking a gold band on her left ring finger, which is all but certainly her new wedding ring.

While neither Zendaya nor her partner, Tom Holland, has personally confirmed they tied the knot, the former's longtime stylist, Law Roach, recently spilled that the Marvel co-stars had quietly gotten married.

Earlier this month, Zendaya debuted the gold band alongside her engagement ring while doing promo for The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson.