Zendaya shares first peek at buzzy new movie The Drama with Robert Pattinson

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has sparked a fan frenzy with the first look at her new movie The Drama, which co-stars Robert Pattinson.

In The Drama, Zendaya (l.) and Robert Pattinson play a troubled couple in the days before their wedding. © Collage: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Here comes the bride!

The 29-year-old Challengers star dropped the first poster for The Drama to her Instagram on Tuesday, giving a peek at both actors in their latest roles.

In the poster, Zendaya smiles at the camera while flashing an engagement ring as Rob, wearing a pair of glasses, holds his arm around her while also glancing at the camera.

The poster also confirms the release date as April 3, with Zendaya adding in the caption, "Formal invitation to follow."

The wedding-centric flick, which was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, follows a couple who, just days before their wedding, are confronted with an unsettling secret.

The Drama will also star Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Hailey Gates, and it is co-produced by Hereditary filmmaker Ari Aster.

Though 2025 has been an unusually quiet year for Zendaya, that's all set to change come the new year, as she has several buzzy new releases coming out in addition to The Drama.