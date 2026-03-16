Zendaya flaunts Tom Holland tattoo – and possible wedding band! – at 2026 Oscars

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya stunned fans with a show-stopping appearance at Sunday's 2026 Oscars, where she rocked her rumored wedding band once again!

Zendaya continued to fuel rumors that she's a married woman with her stunning look at the 2026 Oscars, complete with a new gold ring. © Collage: Handout & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old took the stage with her The Drama co-star Robert Pattinson to present the Academy Award for Best Director, which went to Paul Thomas Anderson for the evening's Best Picture winner, One Battle After Another.

Zendaya wore her hair in a sleek bob and donned a custom, one-shoulder brown gown from Louis Vuitton for the ceremony.

She accessorized the look with plenty of jewelry, but even her pricey Rolex was overshadowed by what is widely believed to be her new wedding band!

Once again, the Euphoria star sported a thin gold band below her engagement ring, fueling the chatter that she and fiancé Tom Holland secretly tied the knot.

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, was the first to dish on the alleged nuptials, and when asked about his viral comments at Sunday's show, he told Extra that he felt no need to "clarify" anything and declared, "I said what I said."

The rings weren't the only nod Zendaya displayed to her rumored husband, as her "t" tattoo peeked out thanks to the gown's cutouts on her left side.