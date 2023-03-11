Zendaya's most iconic moments on the Oscars red carpet

In honor of Oscars Sunday, TAG24 is going down memory lane to highlight Zendaya's most iconic fashion moments from the ceremony.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Oscars Sunday is almost upon us, and no one rocks the Academy Awards red carpet quite like Zendaya.

87th Academy Awards (2015)

Zendaya was applauded for her response to racist comments about her 2015 Oscars looks. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP At just 18 years old, Zendaya turned heads in a stunning white floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown paired with long locs and pearl earrings. She found herself unexpectedly dominating headlines after Giuliana Rancic said the former Disney star's hair made her look like "she smells like patchouli oil... or maybe weed." Despite her young age, Zendaya impressed everyone with a poignant response calling out the racist stereotypes evident in Rancic's comments.

To say that an 18 year old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or 'weed' is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive," she wrote on Instagram. "My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough," she continued. Zendaya was widely praised for her poignant response to the remark, and she was even treated to a Barbie doll of herself inspired by the memorable look.

90th Academy Awards (2018)

Zendaya stunned in a chocolate brown chiffon gown at the 2018 Oscars. © VALERIE MACON / AFP In 2018, the Malcolm & Marie star opted for a top knot with her flowy one-shouldered gown, which she accessorized with Bulgari diamond jewelry. The earthy tones of the dress suited her perfectly, and her beauty team excelled in matching the color palette of her makeup to the gown. Roach admitted that brown is an unusual choice for the carpet, but that's part of what appealed to him in pulling together the ensemble. The gorgeous gown was created by Giambattista Valli Couture for its spring 2018 haute couture collection.

93rd Academy Awards (2021)

Zendaya's gown for the 2021 Oscars was inspired by Cher. © CHRIS PIZZELLO / POOL / AFP Zendaya rocked a sunny show-stopper that gave the red carpet an extra pop of color in 2021 with a gorgeous yellow gown. Roach pulled inspiration from Cher's iconic 1970s style, which is apparent in the actor's flowy tresses and the Valentino gown's funky cutouts. The look was tied together with a chunky necklace made from Bulgari diamonds that matched the neckline of the dress perfectly. The then-24-year-old's ensemble was extra special as it was custom-made for her by Valentino.

94th Academy Awards (2022)

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars look blended business and glamour. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Going for a glittering glam moment, the Dune actor killed the 2022 red carpet with a two-piece ensemble that mixed business with opulence. The outfit paired a cropped, collared blouse with an eye-catching sequin skirt trailed by a gorgeous train. Zendaya's Bulgari bracelet helped pull together this outstanding bejeweled look. The custom Valentino creation was another impressive display of innovation and the distinct eye for the unexpected that Roach and Zendaya have become known for.