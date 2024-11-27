Zendaya's stylist Law Roach dishes on the historic impact of her 2015 Oscars look

Los Angeles, California - Celebrity fashion mastermind Law Roach reflected on the lasting impact of Zendaya 's 2015 Oscars look, saying the star's dreadlocks "created a global conversation."

Celebrity fashion mastermind Law Roach (l.) reflected on the lasting impact of Zendaya's 2015 Oscars look, saying the star's dreadlocks "created a global conversation." © Collage: Phillip Faraone & Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At the Teen Vogue summit over the weekend, Law recalled working with a then-18-year-old Zendaya on her look for the 87th Academy Awards.

While Law said the two didn't intend to make a "big statement," the response to the Euphoria actor's decision to wear dreadlocks wound up leading an inspiring charge for change.

"That instance went on to actually change the way Black people's hair was accepted in schools and the workplace," he explained.

"So although we did not set out to make this big statement, because of the events that happened, The CROWN Act was actually birthed from that incident."

The CROWN Act, created in 2019, is a California law that protects against discrimination based on hair style or hair texture.

Law added that he and Zendaya never expected the response her look received, as the Emmy winner was faced with a number of racist criticisms at the time.