Zendaya's stylist Law Roach dishes on the historic impact of her 2015 Oscars look
Los Angeles, California - Celebrity fashion mastermind Law Roach reflected on the lasting impact of Zendaya's 2015 Oscars look, saying the star's dreadlocks "created a global conversation."
At the Teen Vogue summit over the weekend, Law recalled working with a then-18-year-old Zendaya on her look for the 87th Academy Awards.
While Law said the two didn't intend to make a "big statement," the response to the Euphoria actor's decision to wear dreadlocks wound up leading an inspiring charge for change.
"That instance went on to actually change the way Black people's hair was accepted in schools and the workplace," he explained.
"So although we did not set out to make this big statement, because of the events that happened, The CROWN Act was actually birthed from that incident."
The CROWN Act, created in 2019, is a California law that protects against discrimination based on hair style or hair texture.
Law added that he and Zendaya never expected the response her look received, as the Emmy winner was faced with a number of racist criticisms at the time.
Law Roach reflects on racist responses to Zendaya's Oscars dreadlocks
Perhaps most infamously, E! News host Giuliana Rancic remarked on an episode of Fashion Police that Zendaya looked like "she smells like patchouli oil or weed."
"Just being a part of that moment, because she wore those dreads to pay homage to her dad, and I had dreads at the time, and it was something that we were just doing, and I didn't know it would happen that way," Roach said.
"But we're grateful that it did because it really created a global conversation of what's appropriate for Black people's hair, especially Black women."
Zendaya addressed Rancic's remarks in a poignant message shared via social media shortly after, writing, "To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or 'weed' is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive.
"I don't usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked."
Despite Roach's shock retirement from celebrity styling, he's continued to work with Zendaya to create some of the most memorable red carpet moments of recent years, including the star's famous method-dressing for her press tours.
Cover photo: Collage: Phillip Faraone & Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP