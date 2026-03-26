Zendaya rocks another A-lister's custom gown for The Drama press tour: "Something borrowed"

Rome, Italy - Zendaya has continued her wedding-inspired method-dressing with "something borrowed" for the Rome premiere of The Drama.

Zendaya borrowed a custom gown from another A-lister's collection for The Drama's premiere in Rome. © Collage: REUTERS

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue...

The 29-year-old star revealed the next ensemble for her lineup of looks inspired by the wedding adage after stepping out in something "old" and "new" at the movie's Los Angeles and Paris premieres.

Thursday's red carpet saw Zendaya turn heads in a black, plunging gown with bulging pockets near the hips.

As her longtime stylist Law Roach dished on social media, the dress was "borrowed" from actor Cate Blanchett, who first rocked it to the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"Thank you to Cate Blanchett who wore this Armani Prive dress in 2022 and 2025 and lent it to us from her personal archive," Law wrote on X.

Zendaya and her fashion mastermind have become legends of the red carpet thanks to their creative streak of method-dressing looks for the Emmy winner's press tours over the past few years.

From preppy tenniscore for Challengers to futuristic fashion for Dune, Zendaya has had fans eagerly awaiting every premiere she attends for her movies.

The Drama, which follows an engaged couple whose relationship is rocked by a shocking revelation ahead of their wedding day, has seen Zendaya go full bridal.