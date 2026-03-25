Zendaya rocks bold wedding look as Tom Holland sneaks into The Drama premiere

Paris, France - Zendaya continued her trend of bridal-inspired fashion at The Drama's latest premiere in Paris, where her rumored husband Tom Holland made a sneaky entrance!

Zendaya rocked a custom Louis Vuitton gown as her "something new" at The Drama's Paris premiere on Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / KCS Presse

The 29-year-old stunned in "something new" on Tuesday in another nod to the wedding adage, as her stylist, Law Roach, dished on social media.

The structured white gown from Louis Vuitton featured a dramatic black train tied in a bow at Zendaya's lower back.

The custom ensemble was just the latest in the Euphoria star's method-dressing for her latest press tour.

Paying homage to The Drama's wedding plotline, Zendaya arrived at the movie's Los Angeles premiere in "something old" – her iconic 2015 Oscars look, a white Vivienne Westwood number.

Zendaya and Law have become known for their impressive method-dressing, which has seen the actor sport seemingly endless head-turning looks that pull inspiration from the project she's promoting at the time.

But right now, the wedding theme seems to be personally relevant as well, as rumors have repeatedly suggested that Zendaya secretly tied the knot with her fiancé, Tom Holland.