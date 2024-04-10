Zendaya spills her real thoughts on viral robot red carpet look: "Why did I do this?"

London, UK - Zendaya got candid about the less-than-glamorous reality of her viral robot look on the Dune: Part Two red carpet.

Zendaya wowed in a vintage Thierry Mugler cyborg suit for the London premiere of Dune: Part Two earlier this year. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & Matrix

The 27-year-old Euphoria star dished on her past fashion moments in a video for Vogue shared on Tuesday.

Zendaya revealed it was her idea to wear the vintage cyborg suit to February's London premiere, and she convinced her longtime stylist, Law Roach, to help her pull it off.



The fashion mastermind was worried she would "chicken out" of going through with the plan, but after a successful fitting, Zendaya was set on the Mugler suit.

"As the days were coming up, I was like, 'This is a bad idea. Like, why did I do this?' But I put it on, I went out there, and I did it," she admitted.

Once she was out there doing it, though, the Emmy winner quickly realized the show-stopping look had even more challenges in store!