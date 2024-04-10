Zendaya spills her real thoughts on viral robot red carpet look: "Why did I do this?"
London, UK - Zendaya got candid about the less-than-glamorous reality of her viral robot look on the Dune: Part Two red carpet.
The 27-year-old Euphoria star dished on her past fashion moments in a video for Vogue shared on Tuesday.
Zendaya revealed it was her idea to wear the vintage cyborg suit to February's London premiere, and she convinced her longtime stylist, Law Roach, to help her pull it off.
The fashion mastermind was worried she would "chicken out" of going through with the plan, but after a successful fitting, Zendaya was set on the Mugler suit.
"As the days were coming up, I was like, 'This is a bad idea. Like, why did I do this?' But I put it on, I went out there, and I did it," she admitted.
Once she was out there doing it, though, the Emmy winner quickly realized the show-stopping look had even more challenges in store!
Zendaya reveals why she ditched her cyborg suit at the Dune: Part Two premiere
"Immediately, I think after wearing it for like 10 minutes or less than that, I got really lightheaded," Zendaya said.
"The metal conducts and holds on to heat very quickly and kind of traps heat in."
The silver and plexiglass ensemble included a nude bodysuit underneath, which only exacerbated the issue.
Thankfully, Zendaya and her styling team were prepared for the outfit's lack of longevity, and the Marvel star soon swapped out the suit for an elegant, floor-length black gown for the rest of the evening.
From cyborg suits to dystopian drapery, Zendaya pulled off an epic run of sci-fi-inspired looks for the Dune: Part Two press tour.
Always one to rise to the occasion, she's continued her themed red carpet looks with an ongoing run of "tenniscore" looks as she promotes her next movie, Challengers.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & Matrix