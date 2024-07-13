Zendaya continues tenniscore style with menswear Wimbledon look

London, UK - Zendaya went full Tashi Duncan as she stunned at Saturday's Wimbledon women's final in a menswear-inspired ensemble!

Zendaya channeled her Challengers character, Tashi Duncan, with a chic menswear-inspired look for the women's championship at Wimbledon. © Collage: REUTERS

The 27-year-old has kept the Challengers era alive and well since the tennis-centric movie hit theaters back in April.

For Saturday's championship match, Zendaya donned a Ralph Lauren tweed blazer over a blue dress shirt and knitted tie, which she paired with dark-wash jeans.

The Euphoria actor has also continued to rock her bleach-blonde hair that she first debuted when the Challengers press tour kicked off.

Zendaya was accompanied by her mom, Claire, at Centre Court as Barbora Krejčíková took down Jasmine Paolini to win her first Wimbledon title.

Since starring as fictional tennis star Tashi in Luca Guadagnino's buzzy flick, Zendaya has mingled with many of the sport's biggest icons.

She received some massive praise from both Venus and Serena Williams as the film rolled out, and she just recently partnered with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer for a new campaign for the athleticwear brand On.