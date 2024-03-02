Zendaya's best fashion moments on the Dune: Part Two press tour
No one does red carpet fashion quite like Zendaya, and her recent Dune: Part Two press tour has once again proven that she's at the top of the game!
The 27-year-old returns as Chani in the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel, which hit theaters on March 1.
Styled by the fashion mastermind that is Law Roach, Zendaya has earned a reputation as one of the best-dressed stars in Hollywood.
When it comes to promoting her projects, the Emmy winner has taken the press tour to a new level with looks inspired by the headlining movie.
Having previously stunned in looks inspired by iconic Spider-Man villains for the No Way Home press cycle, Zendaya has taken things to new heights with her jaw-dropping run of futuristic fashion for Dune: Part Two.
London (February 15, 2024)
Zendaya's appearance at the UK premiere of Dune: Part Two isn't just one of her best looks; it just might have made fashion history!
The Emmy winner pulled double duty for the evening, stepping out first in a vintage cyborg suit that had every eye on her.
The metallic ensemble, which featured transparent windows throughout, originally came from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 haute couture collection.
Zendaya then managed to pull off yet another glamorous number at the same premiere, swapping her cyborg suit for an Old Hollywood-esque black gown, also designed by Mugler.
Mexico City (February 6, 2024)
Zendaya channeled Dune's dystopian aesthetic with a custom ensemble designed by newcomer Torishéju Dumi at a press event in Mexico City.
The look featured a high-nick top and long skirt with draped fabric of different colors.
The designer gushed over Zendaya's final look on social media, writing, "To work with all you icons, just simply wonderment."
She continued her streak at the city's premiere, stunning the crowd with a daring, ultra-cropped brown sweater and matching skirt from Bottega Veneta.
New York (February 26, 2024)
Despite being under the weather, Zendaya continued to crush the carpet in the Big Apple, opting for a daring white gown for the New York City premiere.
The dress was fresh off the runway from Stéphane Rolland's Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection, and it featured a nod to Dune's sci-fi vibe with gold embellishments on the hem.
Zendaya also changed up her hair for the premiere, swapping her recent updos for voluminous curls.
For more of Zendaya's best fashion moments, check out our picks for her most memorable looks at the Academy Awards and the Met Gala.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo