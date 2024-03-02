Zendaya's best fashion moments on the Dune: Part Two press tour

Zendaya graced the red carpet in a series of show-stopping looks as she promoted Dune: Part Two, which finally hit theaters on March 1.

By Kelly Christ

No one does red carpet fashion quite like Zendaya, and her recent Dune: Part Two press tour has once again proven that she's at the top of the game!

Zendaya graced the red carpet in a series of show-stopping looks as she promoted Dune: Part Two. © IMAGO / UPI Photo The 27-year-old returns as Chani in the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel, which hit theaters on March 1. Styled by the fashion mastermind that is Law Roach, Zendaya has earned a reputation as one of the best-dressed stars in Hollywood. When it comes to promoting her projects, the Emmy winner has taken the press tour to a new level with looks inspired by the headlining movie. Having previously stunned in looks inspired by iconic Spider-Man villains for the No Way Home press cycle, Zendaya has taken things to new heights with her jaw-dropping run of futuristic fashion for Dune: Part Two.

London (February 15, 2024)

Zendaya wowed in two different ensembles for the UK premiere of Dune; Part Two in London. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP Zendaya's appearance at the UK premiere of Dune: Part Two isn't just one of her best looks; it just might have made fashion history! The Emmy winner pulled double duty for the evening, stepping out first in a vintage cyborg suit that had every eye on her. The metallic ensemble, which featured transparent windows throughout, originally came from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 haute couture collection. Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus teases her disco diva era in electrifying new clip! Zendaya then managed to pull off yet another glamorous number at the same premiere, swapping her cyborg suit for an Old Hollywood-esque black gown, also designed by Mugler.

Mexico City (February 6, 2024)

Zendaya opted for a futuristic look with a custom ensemble designed by Torishéju Dumi in Mexico City. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Zendaya channeled Dune's dystopian aesthetic with a custom ensemble designed by newcomer Torishéju Dumi at a press event in Mexico City. The look featured a high-nick top and long skirt with draped fabric of different colors. The designer gushed over Zendaya's final look on social media, writing, "To work with all you icons, just simply wonderment." She continued her streak at the city's premiere, stunning the crowd with a daring, ultra-cropped brown sweater and matching skirt from Bottega Veneta.

New York (February 26, 2024)

Zendaya wowed in a fresh-off-the-runway gown for the New York premiere of Dune: Part Two. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP Despite being under the weather, Zendaya continued to crush the carpet in the Big Apple, opting for a daring white gown for the New York City premiere. The dress was fresh off the runway from Stéphane Rolland's Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection, and it featured a nod to Dune's sci-fi vibe with gold embellishments on the hem. Zendaya also changed up her hair for the premiere, swapping her recent updos for voluminous curls.